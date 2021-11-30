Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office inviting local children to ‘Shop with a Cop’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office annual “Shop with a Cop” will return for another year of giving.

On December 11, children from across Jefferson County will be paired with a volunteer from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for the “Shop with a Cop” holiday program. This program has been held since 2003 and selects participants to ride in emergency vehicles to go Christmas shopping.

This year, children will ride from the Public Safety Building to the Route 3 Wal-Mart to shop with a Wal-Mart gift card. Once this shopping is complete, they will be transported to Sam’s Club to receive gifts from Santa and pizza to-go.

“Thank you to all our sponsors and volunteers, as well as all of the public servants who are volunteering their off-duty hours to take these children shopping,” Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said in a press release. “Since 2003, this program has been creating an environment for positive interactions with everlasting happy memories.”

Each chosen child will be paired with a Deputy Sheriff, Police Officer, Correctional Officer, Probation Officer, Fire Fighter, Paramedic or other volunteers.

Children for this year’s Shop with a Cop have already been selected by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and their parents or guardians have been notified.