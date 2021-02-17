Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office releases police reform plan draft

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A draft of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office police reform plan has been released to the public ahead of virtual listening sessions.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office “Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative” draft plan is a 21-page document that details the structure of the Sheriff’s Office, training initiatives, community engagements, recommendations and the results of a community survey.

This draft plan is following direction from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo when he issued Executive Order 203 in June 12, 2020. This order required all law enforcement agencies across the state to “initiate a conversation” with their surrounding communities regarding police reform efforts.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following this order, the Office assembled stakeholders from the community and discussed how the agency operates and where to make improvements.

Stemming from stakeholder conversations, the Office has received the following recommendations for the future:

Consideration to bring back the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program in Jefferson County schools. It was led by the office from 1997 to 2013 and discontinued due to lack of funding

Diversity training should be led by diverse individuals

Prioritization of mental health initiatives, training and resources

Focusing on the importance of cultural competence and cultural humility

Piloting a new body camera program

Continued discussions of Civil Service Laws

In the document, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neil asserted confidence in the Office. She stated:

“I am extremely proud of the entire membership of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, especially during this past year of unprecedented challenges. While most of the country shut down, many businesses were closed and people were holed up at home, JCSO never missed a day. Our deputies and correction officers did not miss one shift, not one hour. We were ON DUTY serving and protecting as we have all sworn to do by our oath of office. I personally take great pride and am humbled and honored to lead this amazing agency.

Additionally, the Office released general results of the community survey lead by Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray. This survey invited the public to participate in a safety survey as an aspect of the reform and reinvention initiative and 395 individuals responded.

The survey determined that the most concerning problem and safety issued for County residents was drug abuse. Additional findings are listed below:

88.4% believe that JCSO deputies treat people fairly “somewhat” to “a great extent”

85.% responded that JCSO deputies show concern for community members

“The vast majority” reported that JCSO deputies are respected and trusted

The full draft report was submitted by Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neil. Virtual listening sessions for the community are schedules for Thursday, February 18 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. An email link is also available for comments through February 26, 2021.