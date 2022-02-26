JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is bringing attention to a scam that has been reported across New York state.

According to a post from the JCSO, individuals statewide have reported a scam involving the sale of shirts and merchandise with the Sheriff’s logo. The JCSO reminded residents that they will not text anyone with an advertisement or opportunity to buy shirts or merchandise with our logo.

If residents do receive a message claiming to offer the merchandise they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 315-788-1441. They are also advised to not click on any links in the message.