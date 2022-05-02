(UPDATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brooke L. Jobson was found and deemed safe at 8:14 p.m. on May 2.

Jefferson County Sheriffs are now making arrangements for Brooke’s safe return to St. Lawrence County.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Brooke L. Jobson is missing. She was last seen in the Town of Pamelia headed into Watertown on April 27, 2022, around 4:20 p.m. while being transported under the care of the St. Lawrence County Children’s Home.

Sherriff’s Deputies described Brooke as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. Brooke also had fake long eyelashes and long acrylic nails when she was last seen.

Below are additional photos of Brooke provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brooke L. Jobson, reported missing on May 2, 2022, Jefferson County, New York

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Brooke L. Jobson are asked to contact the Jefferson County 911 Center at 315-788-1441.