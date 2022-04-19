BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement is searching for a teen reported missing from Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savanna R. Ostrom is missing from her home in Black River.

Ostrom was last seen on Monday, April 18 when she left her house. She was wearing a pink and white dress with black jeans and white sandals.

Deputies described Ostrom to be of Hispanic ethnicity with brown hair, and brown eyes. She stands at 5’4″ and weighs 140 pounds. Ostrom also has a silver hoop nose piercing and has no tattoos or glasses.

The teen previously went missing in late February 2022. She was found over ten days later in good health by New York State Police.

Those with information regarding Savanna Ostrom are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 315-788-1441 and reference file #22S004532.