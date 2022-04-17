JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be careful on the roads after some North Country residents woke up to snow on Easter morning.

On April 17, the Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of I-81 with a truck that had gone off the edge of the roadway. According to the JCSO, the return of winter weather caused two rental trucks to go off the road on I-81 on both sides.

To combat the weather conditions residents should slow down and be prepared for slippery road conditions.