Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office continue to investigate Rutland shooting, victim in critical condition

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is continue to investigate a shooting that took place over the weekend.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on Saturday, November 28, 2020, both Sheriff’s Deputies and New York State troopers responded to report of a gunshot injury in Carthage, N.Y. Deputies stated that the incident most likely took place at the victim’s residence in Felts Mills, N.Y.

Following arrival, deputies confirmed that the 35-year-old victim was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University for treatment. As of November 30, the victim is in critical, yet stable, condition.

Deputies and Detectives have investigated the victim’s Felts Mills residence and identified evidence corroborating a shooting.

However according to Jefferson County Detective B.K. Timmerman, the investigation continues to be ongoing as the shooter has yet to be identified.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office stated, “the safety of area residents is of utmost concern. Although not insignificant, the danger to the public is considered minimal at this time, as it appears the victim was specifically targeted.”

Local residents are encouraged to submit any information they may have regarding the incident to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 315-786-2601.

Those involved in the ongoing investigation include the New York State Police, Carthage Police, Carthage Ambulance, and LifeNet of New York.

