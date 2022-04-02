JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County will continue to update residents on COVID-19 numbers in the county, but not on a daily basis.

Starting Monday, April 4 the county will only be providing updates on Monday and Thursdays. This was confirmed in the county’s update on April 1. The report also stated that St. Lawrence County and Lewis County will be following the same format.

County health officials also reported 25 new COVID-19 cases among Jefferson County residents in the update. The report was sent out by County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

Mandatory isolations increased by 1 with 85 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus at the time of the report. Hospitalizations decreased by two on Friday with four individuals hospitalized with the virus.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 162 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Additionally, 26 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 24,913 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level was classified as “low” on Friday. As of April 1, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents decreased to 77.39.

However, officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.