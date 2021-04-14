Jefferson County soccer team bringing 1st professional league, games to North Country

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local team is bringing the first professional development soccer league to the North Country.

The SouthJeff FC announced this week that it is the newest expansion club for the United Premier Soccer League. The United Premier Soccer League is an American professional development soccer league that was first founded in Southern California ad has over 160 teams in regionalized conferences through the United States, Canada and Mexico.

SouthJeff FC will specifically join the Northeastern Conference Western New York Premier Division of the League.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the partnership between SouthJeff FC developmental academy and the UPSL, and the opportunities that will come to the players in our academy and throughout the North Country,” stated SouthJeff FC Owner and General Manager Trevor Perry.

According to SouthJeff FC, this will bring professional soccer games to the North Country, with 12 games in the spring season, six of them will be played in the area. The team shard that this will allow soccer fans to “see soccer played at the next level right in their hometown.”

Local semi-professional Soccer Player Chris Rowland shared his excitement about this new league.

“I’m very excited to get the season underway, and it is a privilege to continue my playing career,” said Rowland. “I consider my time on SouthJeff’s UPSL team as my chance to act as a role model for all the kids here in the North Country who dream of playing higher level soccer someday.”

The team will play its first game on April 15 in Rochester, New York. A full schedule of matches can be found on the SouthJeff FC website.