Jefferson County SPCA announces new executive director

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County SPCA has officially named a new executive director.

The Jefferson County SPCA Board of Trustees has officially announced the appointment of the organizations new Executive Director Jordan Rodriguez. This position is being filled for the first time since May 2020.

According to the SPCA, Rodriguez recently moved from her role at the SPCA’s Director of Development on November 18, 2020.

Jefferson SPCA Board of Trustees Board President Joanne Thornton spoke regarding Rodriguez’ new role.

“The Shelter needed a Change Leader with strategic vision, strong communication, development skills, nonprofit experience and drive. Ms. Rodriguez possess all those capabilities,” stated Thornton. “The trustees are extremely excited and feel truly fortunate to have her as the Executive Director. Having Ms. Rodriguez at the helm could not have come at a better time as the pandemic has severely impacted the shelter’s resources.”

Previously Jordan Rodriguez was the Jefferson County Historical Society Executive Director, Curator for the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority/ Boldt Castle and New York State Assembly Legislative Aide.

Rodriguez shared her excitement regarding her new position.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization that is as vital to our North Country community as the Jefferson County SPCA is. The Shelter staff, volunteers and board have handled the pandemic related business changes with true grit and dedication to the mission, and they will continue to be our greatest strength as we move forward into 2021.We are determined to find a creative and strategic path that will guide us through the difficulties Animal Shelters across the country are facing. Our animal friends need us to rise above, and with continued support from our community, we will do just that.” Jordan Rodriguez, Jefferson County SPCA Executive Director

