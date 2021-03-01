Jefferson County SPCA announces new open house hours for adopters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County SPCA will reopen to the public during special open house hours.

The Jefferson County SPCA Main Shelter officially announced its new open house hours, allowing the public to visit available pets on a walk-in basis. Adopters will now be able to visit the shelter on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting March 13, 2021.

According to the SPCA all visitors will be asked to follow the instructions on indicated parking signs and check in upon arrival using a personal cell phone.

Additionally the SPCA will limit groups to a maximum of six people. Each group will receive 10 minutes in the Dog and or Cat Wing. Adoption applications will be available to take home with adopters at the end of their visit. They will also be available online.

The Petco Adoption Center will remain appointment-based and the main shelter will continue to be appointment-based Tuesdays through Fridays.

The Jefferson County SPCA Main Shelter is located on 25056 Water Street in Watertown, New York.