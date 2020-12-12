Jefferson County SPCA closing for 2 weeks, seeking emergency foster parents for shelter animals

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – The Jefferson County SPCA’s main shelter in the city of Watertown is closing for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. According to a release from the organization, the remaining staff and volunteers exposed are entering quarantine at home.

The release states the SPCA employees are following all CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and the public. The shelter will be deep cleaned and new volunteers will be brought in to care for the animals.

Adoptions through the main shelter will also be on hold for two weeks and all surgeries will be rescheduled.

Many of the cats and small animals have been transported to Petco in Watertown, which will remain open. Jefferson County SPCA is currently seeking emergency foster parents for several dogs. To become a foster parent email the organization at adoptions.jcspca@gmail.com or call 603-252-8576.