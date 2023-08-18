WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is looking for donations for their shelter.

The SPCA made a post on Facebook looking for different supplies. Any donations can be dropped off at the 25056 Water Street Shelter in Watertown.

Here is the list of supplies the SPCA is seeking:

Dog Supplies

Wet food

Dog treats

Kongs

Slow feeding bowls

Durable toys

Adaptil spray

Cat Supplies

Cat Litter

Cat Carriers

Feliway spray

Cat exercise wheel

Other supplies

Pine Sol

Paper towels

Toilet paper

A cupcake tin

Isopropyl alcohol

Small animal bedding

For more information, visit the SPCA’s website at www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or call 315-782-3260.