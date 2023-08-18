WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is looking for donations for their shelter.
The SPCA made a post on Facebook looking for different supplies. Any donations can be dropped off at the 25056 Water Street Shelter in Watertown.
Here is the list of supplies the SPCA is seeking:
Dog Supplies
- Wet food
- Dog treats
- Kongs
- Slow feeding bowls
- Durable toys
- Adaptil spray
Cat Supplies
- Cat Litter
- Cat Carriers
- Feliway spray
- Cat exercise wheel
Other supplies
- Pine Sol
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- A cupcake tin
- Isopropyl alcohol
- Small animal bedding
For more information, visit the SPCA’s website at www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or call 315-782-3260.