Jefferson County SPCA offering vaccine clinic for local pet owners

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County SPCA is set to host a vaccine clinic for local pet owners.
The Jefferson County SPCA has announced that they will host a vaccine clinic on October 30, 2020. The SPCA will offer a variety of services including examinations, treatments and vaccines.
Full services at the October 30 event include:
- Physical examinations
- Litter examinations
- Rabies vaccination
- FVRCP/ DAPP vaccination
- Advantage multi treatment
- Dog deworm treatment
- Dog advantage treatment
- Tapeworm treatment
- Nail trimming
- Microchip placement
The SPCA added that those looking for more information regarding their low-cost spay and neuter program to call 315-782-3260.
To register for the event and for full pricing visit the Jefferson County SPCA website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Scientists say ‘strange lights’ over Hawaii were likely a rocket from nearly 12 years ago
- Kushner says Black people must ‘want’ to succeed
- El Paso setting up field hospitals as facilities fill due to COVID-19 surge
- Nearly $200K in funding announced to combat fatal disease impacting New York wildlife populations
- New Yorkers encouraged to protect state bat populations during ‘Bat Week’
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.