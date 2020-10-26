Jefferson County SPCA offering vaccine clinic for local pet owners

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County SPCA is set to host a vaccine clinic for local pet owners.

The Jefferson County SPCA has announced that they will host a vaccine clinic on October 30, 2020. The SPCA will offer a variety of services including examinations, treatments and vaccines.

Full services at the October 30 event include:

Physical examinations

Litter examinations

Rabies vaccination

FVRCP/ DAPP vaccination

Advantage multi treatment

Dog deworm treatment

Dog advantage treatment

Tapeworm treatment

Nail trimming

Microchip placement

The SPCA added that those looking for more information regarding their low-cost spay and neuter program to call 315-782-3260.

To register for the event and for full pricing visit the Jefferson County SPCA website.

