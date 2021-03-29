Jefferson County SPCA temporarily closed due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County SPCA closed its main shelter on Sunday due to COVID-19.

This closure effects the main shelter on Water Street in the city of Watertown. According to Jefferson County SPCA Executive Director Jordan Rodriguez, two employees tested positive for the coronavirus and the some staff and volunteers are entering quarantine at home.

This will also put all adoptions through the main shelter on hold and all surgeries will be rescheduled due to the lack of staff.

However Rodriguez noted that no visitors members of the public or additional volunteers have been exposed to the positive cases. The Petco Adoption Center remains open.

The SPCA confirmed that they will be deep cleaning the shelter and unexposed staff and volunteers will be taking care of the animals.

The Jefferson County SPCA has not confirmed a reopening date as they stated they are awaiting guidance from Jefferson County Public Health.