Jefferson County SPCA to host pet photoshoot fundraiser for #giveNNY 315Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Help support the local #giveNNY 315Day by showing off your furry friend.

The Jefferson County SPCA announced that it will host a St. Patricks Day- themed photoshoot for pets in support of the #giveNNY 315Day. According to the SPCA, all funds raised will be donated to the Northern New York Community Foundation’s #giveNNY fund.

The #giveNNY 315Day is a day led by the Northern New York Community Foundation. It aims to spread kindness throughout the tri-county area and celebrate all things within the 315 area code. The foundation is partnering with 61 other organizations for this day and is matching gifts up to $10,000.

Pet owners are invited to bring their furry companion to the SPCA on March 13 for the event. All domesticate and house-trained animals are welcome.