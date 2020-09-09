Jefferson County SPCA’s holiday wish: Pet adopters to share their life-changing stories

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local pet adopters can help make the Jefferson County SPCA’s holiday wishes come true.

The Jefferson County SPCA is asking those who have adopted a pet from the agency to complete a simple task, share how their furry friend has changed their life. By doing so, the SPCA has a chance to earn up to $100,000 from the Petco Foundation.

“We’re calling on all JCSPCA adopters to help us earn a lifesaving grant award this holiday season from the Petco Foundation by sharing their stories,” said Jefferson County SPCA Shelter Director Lindsay Hess. “Thank you for choosing adoption; now you can make our holiday wishes come true by helping us earn lifesaving funds to bring more pets in need together with loving families.”

Adopters can share their stories through September 23, and highlight how pets have changed their life for the better and celebrate the love of their adopted pet. Submissions must include four photos to illustrate the story.

The Petco Foundation has partnered with BOBS from Skechers to create their Holiday Wishes grant award program. The program is granting over $750,000 to animal welfare organizations nationwide.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.