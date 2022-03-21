WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dates have been confirmed for spring rabies vaccination clinics in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Public Health and County Dog Control will begin hosting rabies vaccination clinics this Thursday on March 24, and host one each month through June.

By law, all pets are required to have the rabies vaccine and these clinics will administer vaccinations to dogs, cats and ferrets in Jefferson County. A full list of clinics is included below:

March 24

April 21

May 19

June 16

Clinics will be held at Jefferson County Dog Control from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A donation of $10 is suggested to help cover clinic costs.

All pet owners must make an appointment prior to the clinic and separate appointments are required for each pet.