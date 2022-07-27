WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The stress of wisdom teeth is no longer on the mind of a local student.

Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants in Watertown just wrapped up its annual Wisdom for Wisdom program, which gives away a free wisdom teeth removal surgery to a student in the North Country.

One student is chosen for this surgery based on need, academic goals and financial abilities.

Dr. Logan Curtis, who is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and Army Veteran leads this program through the practice. He said the goal is to alleviate any potential financial burdens for local students who need their wisdom teeth removed.

“The inspiration [for the program] was just to give back,” Dr. Curtis explained. “When I was seventeen, I was getting ready to go to school, and I needed my wisdom teeth out. I remember the expense that it was.”

This year’s recipient was Aleina Durham, who recently graduated from Belleville Henderson High School in June 2022.

Dr. Curtis said she was the perfect match for the program as she desperately needed her wisdom teeth out before she headed to college.

“When I spoke with Aleina and met with her, I could tell that this would be a blessing for her family,” he said. “She’s the youngest, her family has four siblings. So a big family and a large expense.”

So instead of a bill of over a thousand dollars, Aleina walked out of Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants owing nothing.

“I’m responsible for paying for my own college, taking out the loans and my student debt,” Aleina explained. So not only does it take it off myself, but it takes it off my family and they can help me that much more at college.”

This program accepts applicants annually. More information can be found on the Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants website.