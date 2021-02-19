Jefferson County Summer Youth Employment Program accepting applications starting March

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beginning in March, applications will be accepted for a summer youth employment program in the North Country.

The Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training, “The WorkPlace,” announced on Friday that applications will be accepted beginning March 1 for the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program.

According to The WorkPlace, this program provides job placement, resume creation, hands-on work experience and financial literacy.

Director of The WorkPlace Cheryl Mayforth shared, “the Summer Youth Employment Program is a great way for middle school, high school and college students to gain valuable work experience by working in our local schools, non-profit agencies and private businesses.”

The WorkPlace shared that applicants must qualify in order to be accepted into the Summer Youth Employment Program. All applicant must be between the ages of 14 and 24, and those under 18 must obtain their working paper prior to the first day of employment.

Those who qualify will be be notified by the WorkPlace staff in May or June of 2021.

Interested applicants can find a copy to print on The Workplace’s website or visit their location at 1000 Coffeen street in Watertown to obtain an application in person.

The deadline to apply for the Summer Youth Employment Program is May 28, 2021. Completed applications can be returned by mail or in person, emailed to ebrown@co.jefferson.ny.us or faxed to 315-782-2073.