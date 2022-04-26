JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County will cut down on its routine COVID-19 stats beginning next week.

Jefferson County Public Health Service confirmed on April 25 that starting May 1, the agency will only issue COVID-19 Monthly Reporting Indexes instead of daily or bi-weekly reports.

Public Health also said it will continue to monitor for COVID-19 outbreaks in Jefferson County and report any clusters that pose risk to the public. If clusters are not presented, all data will be reported at the end of each month.

According to Public Health, these reports will be similar to past monthly indexes and include vaccination data, laboratory-reported testing data, COVID-19 community levels, wastewater results, hospital discharges and deaths.

The final bi-weekly report from Jefferson County will be released on Thursday, April 28. The April Monthly Index will be released in early May.