Jefferson County teen heading to state wrestling championship after years of dedication

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After years of dedication, a local teen is headed to the State wrestling championship in Pennsylvania.

Meet Najuan Abel-Williams, a senior at Lyme Central School District. But his career in wrestling started back in Middle school.

He shared that he got started when he was approached by his gym teacher to join the school wrestling team.

Since then, he has pursued wrestling and gets in practice time and competition through the BlackBelt wrestling academy in Watertown, New York. His coach at BlackBelt, Derek Brenon shared his pride in Najuan’s accomplishments.

“I’ve known Nuon for about a year and a half or so,” shared Brenon. “He used to wrestle for South Jeff and he’s he switched schools a couple of different times and he came here last year and we’ve been working hard to accomplish his goals.”

Najuan will compete in the state wrestling championships this spring and will be traveling with his team at Blackbelt to National. He plans to continue his wrestling career in college.

He said that his favorite aspect of the sport are the practices.

Adding in reflection to the state championship, “I’m excited because I get the opportunity to compete.”

His coaches and peers also consider him to be a role model as he is finishing out his senior season in the sport he loves.

He’s a good role model,” stated Brenon. “He comes in here, he puts in the work and he’s super athletic, super talented. It just shows these younger guys coming up through that what’s capable.”

Najuan concluded by sharing: “when you work hard, you learn that success comes after.”