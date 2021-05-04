Jefferson County teen joins American Heart Association Teen of Impact Group

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local teen from Adams has joined the American Heart Association’s Teen of Impact Group.

Emma Purvis, a junior from Adams joined the group to encourage others to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“I am excited to start this project because I am passionate about health and encouraging

others to live a better life,” expressed Purvis. “I try to lead a healthy lifestyle and I want to help

others do the same.”

According to the AHA, the group provides teens with an opportunity to make personal changes and help their communities.

Through the program, Purvis and 12 other teens will also have the opportunities to advocate for policies to improve health and fundraise to support the American Heart Association.

This inaugural group of Teens of Impact are impressive,” said American Heart Association New York and Pennsylvania Senior Vice President Liz Campbell. “Hearing from each of them during the launch of the program, as they shared their reasons for supporting the American Heart Association, and each of their goals to win the challenge, was very inspiring. These teens are investing in the health of their communities, their own health, and in the future of cardiovascular care.”

Throughout the campaign, teens will accrue points by fundraising and completing various health activities. The teen whose team has the most points at the end of the eight weeks will receive a

$1,000 contribution to a 529 college savings account.

The Teen of Impact Group is the newest program of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. It was launched during April 2021 and will conclude on June 14, 2021.