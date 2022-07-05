BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County teen has again been reported missing.

According to New York State Police, 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby has been missing since Saturday, July 2 and was last seen in the town of Brownville. Karli is believed to be in the Syracuse area.

This is the second time she has been reported missing in the past two weeks. Karli was previously listed as missing by State Authorities before she was found in good health on June 28.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Karli Crosby are asked to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.