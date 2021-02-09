Jefferson County to administer 300 COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, appointments now open

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Looking to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, new appointment times have been announced.

Jefferson County Public Health announced on Tuesday that they plan to distribute approximately 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.

According to Public Health, the clinic will only be held on Thursday due to limited allocation and will specifically be for Phase 1b essential workers.

Eligible individuals can register for an appointment online. Telephone registration has tentatively been scheduled to be operational next week.

Those with transportation needs have been directed to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jefferson County Public Health in Watertown will be held on Thursday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.