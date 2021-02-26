Jefferson County to allow 2 spectators per player at high-risk sports events

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — High-risk sports guidance was updated for Jefferson County schools on Friday.

Jefferson County Chair Scott Gray announced on Friday that the county is modifying its guidance for high-risk sports for school and area recreational competition. This included the permission of spectators within specific guidance.

According to the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, effective March 1, 2021, each player will be allowed two spectators at events. However, the state guidance of 50 people per gathering for a single event will remain in place, factoring in players, coaches, referees and sports staff.

The Board shared that this ease in restrictions in following the continued downward trend of Jefferson County’s rate of transmission and COVID-19 positivity rate.

New York State guidance for sports remains applicable as well as additional guidance from Jefferson County Public Health. Sports competitions or practices remain prohibited if a school is remote and face covering remain required.

This guidance is applicable for sports deemed high-risk by New York State including basketball, competitive cheer and dance, ice hockey, wrestling, football, contact lacrosse and volleyball.