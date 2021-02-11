Jefferson County to allow high risk sport competitions if COVID-19 infection rate remains below 6%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County revised their guidelines for high risk sports for school districts in the County.

Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray released on Thursday, revised guidelines for high risk sports, stating that competitive play my resume on February 22, 2021. These permissions will be allowed for these sports if the COVID-19 positivity rate in Jefferson County remains below 6%.

According to Chairman Gray the decision was made following the downward trend of new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and the improved trend of the rate of transmission.

Chairman Gray stated, “all indicators show our community is moving in the right direction and permitting sports is a responsible and safe decision.”

He added that since January 22, when Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that high-risk sports could proceed, the 14-day rolling average decreased from 9.3% to 6% on February 11, 2021. Also, the rate of transmission on January 1 was 1.26; now decreasing to .80.

However, the following restrictions remain in place for high risk high school sports in Jefferson County:

Sports of any nature, competition or practices must be put on pause if a school district is 100% remote

Face coverings are required

Spectators are prohibited at indoor sporting events

Jefferson County school districts also continue to have authority to implement more restrictive measures if they choose to do so.

Revised guidance was released by Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray on February 11, 2021.