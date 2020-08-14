Jefferson County to began aerial spraying following EEE uptick

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health Service will begin aerial spraying to reduce mosquitoes in areas of the North Country.

JCPHS has confirmed that the spraying will take place over the Perch Lake region following six Eastern Equine Encephalitis cases in the area.

According to JCPHS, aerial spraying is used effectively to control EEE across New York State. Spraying Kontrol 30-30 will occur at dusk to target mosquitoes and to reduce affecting other insects. Efforts have been made to minimally impact residential areas and croplands.

The spraying will take place on a date between August 19th- 26th. The exact date has yet to be confirmed.

A detailed map of the spray area and the product label are available on the Jefferson County Public Health Service website.

