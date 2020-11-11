Jefferson County to hold public meetings on joint fueling station and LED street light conversion projects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is set to hold two public input meetings to discuss two local government initiatives.

The Jefferson County Office of the County Administrator has announced that three public input meetings have been scheduled this month to discuss initiative planed for 2021.

The first project to be discussed is a new joint fueling station development at the Alexandria Central School District Maintenance Facility, planned to be shared with the Town of Alexandria and the Village of Alexandria Bay.

The additional project is the planed L.E.D. street lighting conversation project set to include 14 villages and towns in Lewis and Jefferson County.

According to the Office, these meetings aim to include civilians and answer questions and concerns.

Upcoming public input sessions are all set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held on the following dates and locations.

November 16, 2020: Alexandria Central School Auditorium

November 18, 2020: Jefferson County Historic Court House Board Room

November 19, 2020: West Carthage Municipal Building Board Room

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.