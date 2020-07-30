Jefferson County to honor ‘Stronger Together Day’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hospice of Jefferson County, the City of Watertown and Jefferson County will honor ‘Stronger Together Day’.

Jefferson County Stronger Together Day will encourage all to continue efforts to remain safe and healthy. All will celebrate on August 21 2020.

The city of Watertown issued a proclamation to honor the day:

City of Watertown Proclamation: “Jefferson County Stronger Together Day”Download

