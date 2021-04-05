Jefferson County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for expanded eligibility groups Wednesday

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

According to Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott Gray, this clinic will be for all currently eligible populations, which will include those recently considered eligible by New York State.

The Wednesday clinic will specifically administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, which will allow all individuals 18 years of age and older.

Additionally, the clinic will be held in the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium. Appointments slots are available from 8 a.m. 12 p.m. and can be made on the Jefferson County website.

Those with transportation needs have been directed to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center, and those 65 and over with scheduling needs can contact the Jefferson County Office for the Aging.