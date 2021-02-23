Jefferson County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at Jefferson Community College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday.

Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray confirmed on Tuesday that the weekly clinic will be held for eligible individuals throughout the day on February 26, 2021 at Jefferson Community College. The clinic will administer the first dose of the vaccine to essential 1B personnel and those with underlying health conditions.

The two eligible groups will be able to register for an appointment at the specified timeframes:

Essential 1B

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Underlying health conditions

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those with transportation needs have been asked to contacted the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.