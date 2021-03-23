Jefferson County to host Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics Thursday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Watertown on Thursday.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray confirmed that two COVID-19 vaccinations will take place throughout the day on March 25 at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium.

The first clinic, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., will administer doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the second clinic, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

Both clinics will be for all currently eligible populations. This includes essential workers in specified Phase 1a and Phase 1b, those with listed comorbidities and underlying conditions and all residents ages 50 and above.

Local residents can register for appointments on the Jefferson County Public Health website.

Those with transportation needs are asked to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422. Additionally, residents 65 and over with scheduling needs are asked to contact the Office for the Aging at 315-782-3191.