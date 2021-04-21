Jefferson County to receive nearly $3M in direct rental assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Significant emergency homelessness assistance has been announced for New York State, including over $2 million for Jefferson County.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that New York will receive a total of $181,203,315 in funding for homelessness assistant through the American Rescue Plan.

According to Senator Schumer, the CNSRT in Jefferson County is set to receive $2,988,032.

“During a time in history with endless uncertainties for New Yorkers, secure housing shouldn’t be one,” said Senator Schumer. “Without this critical federal aid, too many New Yorkers who are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity would face insurmountable challenges to keeping their families and children safe. This homelessness assistance could not come soon enough for those families who have no place to call home in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also commented on the new funding.

“Over the past year, financial strain from unemployment and health care bills have exacerbated circumstances for families already living paycheck to paycheck, leaving so many New Yorkers in dire housing situations,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding for homelessness assistance will help countless individuals facing housing insecurity access safe and affordable shelter as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to rebuild our economy.”

A breakdown of all funding for localities in New York State is included below.

Amount Albany $3,339,954 Babylon Town $1,561,413 Binghamton $1,936,143 Brookhaven Town $3,388,984 Buffalo $12,280,862 Elmira $1,118,725 Ithaca $1,211,929 Jamestown $1,227,096 Mount Vernon $1,855,473 New Rochelle $1,490,848 Niagara Falls $1,624,703 Rochester $8,982,027 Syracuse $5,132,982 Utica $2,428,816 Yonkers $4,687,217 Rockland County $3,359,161 Westchester County $4,005,057 NY Non Entitlement $9,489,813 CNSRT- Erie County $3,442,399 CNSRT- Monroe County $4,290,012 CNSRT- Onondaga County $2,389,171 CNSRT- Schenectady $3,832,771 CNSRT- Amherst $3,413,700 CNSRT- Jefferson County $2,988,032 CNSRT- Dutchess County $3,478,489 CNSRT- Orange County $4,247,538 Total $181,203,315



This funding was confirmed on April 20, 2021.