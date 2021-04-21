Jefferson County to receive nearly $3M in direct rental assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Significant emergency homelessness assistance has been announced for New York State, including over $2 million for Jefferson County.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that New York will receive a total of $181,203,315 in funding for homelessness assistant through the American Rescue Plan.

According to Senator Schumer, the CNSRT in Jefferson County is set to receive $2,988,032.

“During a time in history with endless uncertainties for New Yorkers, secure housing shouldn’t be one,” said Senator Schumer. “Without this critical federal aid, too many New Yorkers who are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity would face insurmountable challenges to keeping their families and children safe. This homelessness assistance could not come soon enough for those families who have no place to call home in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also commented on the new funding.

“Over the past year, financial strain from unemployment and health care bills have exacerbated circumstances for families already living paycheck to paycheck, leaving so many New Yorkers in dire housing situations,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding for homelessness assistance will help countless individuals facing housing insecurity access safe and affordable shelter as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to rebuild our economy.”

A breakdown of all funding for localities in New York State is included below.

Amount
Albany$3,339,954
Babylon Town$1,561,413
Binghamton$1,936,143
Brookhaven Town$3,388,984
Buffalo$12,280,862
Elmira$1,118,725
Ithaca$1,211,929
Jamestown$1,227,096
Mount Vernon$1,855,473
New Rochelle$1,490,848
Niagara Falls$1,624,703
Rochester$8,982,027
Syracuse$5,132,982
Utica$2,428,816
Yonkers$4,687,217
Rockland County$3,359,161
Westchester County$4,005,057
NY Non Entitlement$9,489,813
CNSRT- Erie County$3,442,399
CNSRT- Monroe County$4,290,012
CNSRT- Onondaga County$2,389,171
CNSRT- Schenectady $3,832,771
CNSRT- Amherst$3,413,700
CNSRT- Jefferson County$2,988,032
CNSRT- Dutchess County$3,478,489
CNSRT- Orange County$4,247,538
Total$181,203,315

This funding was confirmed on April 20, 2021.

