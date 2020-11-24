Jefferson County to stop posting potential COVID-19 exposure locations, exposures ‘anywhere’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County will officially stop posting potential exposure locations regarding COVID-19.

Jefferson County Public Health Service announced on Tuesday that they will no longer announces possible COVID-19 exposure locations. This is following a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.

According to JCPHS, “COVID-19 is considered widespread and residents should assume when they are out in public anywhere, they can be exposed to COVID-19.”

Jefferson County Public Health additionally stated that the department will continue to trace every positive case and associated contacts within the county.

All Jefferson County residents are encouraged to remain diligent to help limit the spread of COVID-19. JCPHS reminds all that this includes wearing face masks, routinely washing hands, social distancing, regularly disinfecting home and workplaces.

