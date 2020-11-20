Jefferson County Toys for Tots awarded $10K from Dunkin’ to fill gaps during COVID-19

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin’ gave the North Country a sweet treat as they kicked off the season of giving and donated $10,000 to the Jefferson County Toys for Tots holiday campaign.

The donation stands in place of annual donations the campaign receives from the community, but due to the increased need brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunkin’ stated that they aim to help fill the gaps.

Coordinator for Jefferson County Toys for Tots Michelle Tinsley said the need this year is going to double or even triple, and the surprise donation brought her to tears

In total, Dunkin’ donated a total of $55,000 to support purchasing toys for children in Upstate New York, but franchisee owner Tom Santurri, said that he hopes this installs a sense of hope during trying times.

The $10,000 donation and the Toys for Tots campaign will help ensure that every child in the North Country has toys this holiday season.

Watch full coverage of the Dunkin’ check presentation and interviews with Michelle Tinsley and Tom Santurri.

