Jefferson County Travel Advisory in place until further notice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have transitioned travel restrictions from a “No Unnecessary Travel Advisory” to a “Travel Advisory.”

Snow covered roads and limited visibility due to blowing snow are making travel difficult. Travel with caution.

This advisory started at 7am and is in place until further notice.

