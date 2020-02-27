JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have transitioned travel restrictions from a “No Unnecessary Travel Advisory” to a “Travel Advisory.”
Snow covered roads and limited visibility due to blowing snow are making travel difficult. Travel with caution.
This advisory started at 7am and is in place until further notice.
LATEST STORIES:
- Advocates oppose banning fentanyl analogs in New York State
- JetBlue suspends change and cancellation fees because of coronavirus
- Deputies make a public appeal for a stolen hearse: ‘Bring back the deceased person and casket’
- 2-27-20: Blizzard warning in effect, dangerous road conditions expected
- Jefferson County Travel Advisory in place until further notice
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.