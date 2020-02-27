Jefferson County Travel Advisory in place until further notice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) - There is a blizzard warning in effect in the North Country, with dangerous and slick road conditions expected in and along the local lake effect snow bands. We have a chance for up to 4ft of snow possible in the Tug Hill by Friday night.

Overnight the wind and snow continue, with temperatures dropping into the low 20s. Tomorrow temperatures are in the mid-20s, with the last wave of our lake effect snow pushing through.