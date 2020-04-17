Jefferson County: Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jefferson County since yesterday’s update.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County were provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 1,123 total tests
  • 1,073 negative tests
  • 50 positive tests
  • 14 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 19 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 80 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 2 individuals hospitalized
  • 34 individuals recovered

Jefferson County continues to work with the state of New York to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.

