Jefferson County: Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jefferson County since yesterday’s update.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County were provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,123 total tests
- 1,073 negative tests
- 50 positive tests
- 14 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 19 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 80 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 2 individuals hospitalized
- 34 individuals recovered
Jefferson County continues to work with the state of New York to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.
