Jefferson County: Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jefferson County since yesterday’s update.

The following COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County were provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,123 total tests

1,073 negative tests

50 positive tests

14 individuals in mandatory isolation

19 individuals in precautionary quarantine

80 individuals in mandatory quarantine

2 individuals hospitalized

34 individuals recovered

Jefferson County continues to work with the state of New York to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.