WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office has issued a travel advisory due to the possibility of an oncoming winter storm.

In a press release just before 5 p.m., sheriffs officials cite the Winter Storm Warning that’s currently in effect until 1 p.m. Monday, January 15. They expect heavy snow in persistent lake effect snow areas.

Authorities urged drivers to use caution and be prepared for poor visibility and changing road conditions.

Jefferson and Lewis counties are under a state of emergency at this time due to the impending lake effect snow event.