JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Jefferson County.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Snow is expected with accumulations of up to eight inches in some areas.

The greatest accumulation of snow is expected over the southeast portion of Jefferson County and the lowest amounts are expected close to Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution while traveling.