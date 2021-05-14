Jefferson County: Upcoming vaccination clinics

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – All New Yorkers age 12 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for people age 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for people age 18 and older.

Upcoming vaccine clinics in Jefferson County will be held on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, May 18
    • 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Jefferson County Public Health
    • Pfizer vaccine (12+) to be given.
  • Wednesday, May 19
    • 8 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. at Carthage Area Hospital
    • Moderna vaccine (18+) to be given. Walk-ins are welcome as supply lasts.
  • Wednesday May 19
    • 12:20 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Carthage Area Hospital 
    • Johnson & Johnson vaccine (18+) to be given. Walk-ins are welcome as supply lasts.

Visit the Jefferson County Public Health website to schedule an appointment.

