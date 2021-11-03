Jefferson County: Where we currently stand with COVID-19 overall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health has released the COVID-19 Monthly Index for the month of October. Jefferson County is at a high community transmission level for the virus.

As of October 31, 2021, 73.1% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 80,308 individuals. The county’s fully vaccinated rate is 62.8%, or 68,981 people.

There have been 192,704 individuals tested since the start of the pandemic, with 10,834 of those having tested positive. The seven-day positivity average as of October 31 is 6.6%

At the end of October, wastewater testing results for the City of Watertown and Villages of Carthage and West Carthage showed high levels of SARS-CoV-2.

As of October 31, 109 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19. The total breakdown of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is as follows, according to data provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

July 2020: 1

August, 2020: 0

September 2020: 0

October 2020: 0

November 2020: 4

December 2020: 8

January 2021: 48

February 2021: 20

March 2021: 1

April 2021: 2

May 2021: 3

June 2021: 0

July 2021: 0

August 2021: 2

September 2021: 2

October 2021: 18

The youngest death reported in Jefferson County was that of a 48-year-old. The oldest was 99 years old. Of all 109 deaths recorded, 55 were males and 54 were females. According to Jefferson County Public Health, all vaccinated individuals who died in October 2021 had significant preexisting conditions and none of those vaccinated who died received a third vaccine dose for being immune-compromised. None received a booster dose either.

The risk for contracting COVID-19 is increasing in fully vaccinated individuals because the effectiveness of the vaccine against COVID-19 is waning. “It is imperative that immune-compromised individuals receive a third dose, and that all eligible receive a booster dose as soon as possible,” Jefferson County Public Health stated in a press release. People who are eligible for a booster dose can receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months after the second shot. People who received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose at least two months after the first shot.

Jefferson County Public Health continues to stress the importance of following CDC prevention guidance, including wearing masks in public and distancing from others in public, at school and at work, even while masked. Guidance also includes handwashing and disinfecting commonly touched areas.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to stay home and refrain from going to work and school, along with avoiding public areas. Testing site locations are available on the New York State COVID-19 website.