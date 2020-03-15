Jefferson County YMCA locations close temporarily amid concerns of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Downtown Watertown, Fairgrounds, Carthage and Sackets Harbor YMCA locations have closed as of March 14 at 10pm and will remain closed through at least March 29. SACC programs and Daycare Center facilities are affected by the closings also.

The organization stated in a release, “Our decision was made because the risk outweighs the reward. We know that the Y is a place where people come to de-stress and exercise, participate in programs, make friends, socialize, and achieve personal goals. This also makes us a target for large group gatherings, classes, programs and special events. We also know we do not want to put people at risk of contracting this highly infectious disease.”

“We serve thousands of people daily, both young and old, and all in between, which makes us a high-risk entity to begin with. It is our hope that while we are closed, progress can be made in containing the virus, testing can be performed more rapidly, and movement toward a potential cure can be made. We will stay in constant contact with our health professionals, community partners, staff and members as we learn information and make decisions.”

The YMCA joins a growing list of businesses and organizations closing for health and safety reasons, along with many area schools.

