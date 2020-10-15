Jefferson County youth hunters brought together at annual waterfowl hunt

A crisp morning in Jefferson County for the 11th annual youth waterfowl hunt (photo: NYSDEC)

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Young hunters were united in the North Country to learn new hunting skills.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently held a youth waterfowl hunt in Jefferson County. Eight young hunters were led by members of the Environmental Conservation Police Officers force to learn safety, strategies and statewide regulations.

The DEC stated, “these events work to foster a positive relationship between the state’s wildlife protectors and the youth that will also hopefully become lifelong conservationists.”

ECOs instruct young hunters ahead of waterfowl hunting event (photo: NYSDEC)

The hunt was prefaced by a education and safety day on September 13 to learn from ECO’s, and were accompanied to a shooting range to practice their skills.

According to the DEC, the eight hunters were greeted by a chilly, 30 degree morning a week later to put their skills to use.

Participants in the 11th Annual Jefferson County Youth Waterfowl Hunt successfully harvested 17 ducks and two geese.

The 11th annual event was sponsored by the New York Conservation Officers Association and the Northern New York Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. The hunt was held at the Sportsman’s Club in Sackets Harbor, NY.

