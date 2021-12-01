Jefferson County’s first female Deputy Sheriff retires after serving 24 years

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is saying goodbye to one of its long-serving members.

November 29th marked Jefferson County Detective Judy Goodman’s last day serving at the Sheriff’s Office as she officially began her retirement. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Goodman served for 24 years after beginning in 1997.

During her time, she was the Sheriff’s Office’s first female Deputy Sheriff. In this role, she spent many years serving road patrol before becoming the School Resource Officer for the Indian River School District.

Then in 2008, she led the Office into hitting another milestone as she became JCSO’s first female Detective. Goodman held this position until her retirement on Monday.

Below are photos posted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in celebration of Detective Goodman’s retirement.