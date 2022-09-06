WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Jefferson Leadership Institute is back.

JLI is a leadership and development program established over 30 years ago to immerse participants in community issues through twelve sessions from September to June.

This program was put on a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, but now is welcoming 20 new students to the JLI Class of 2023.

This includes emerging leaders from several different industries including:

Lauren Eggleston, Save the River

Megan Badour, Children’s Home of Jefferson County

Corinne Barber, Planned Parenthood

Jordana Beum, New York Air Brake

Patrick Calli, Samaritan Health System

Marisa Clark, Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C.

Kraig Everard, Northern New York Community Foundation

Cathy Fahsel, PAIO – U.S. Army Garrison

Meredith Griffin, City of Watertown

Delaney Keppner, WWTI ABC50 / The North Country’s CW

Sarah Millard, Neighbors of Watertown

Michael Myers, Taste NY / Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County

Mark Prasuhn, WPBS-TV

Alexander Scheg, Watertown Family YMCA

Melissa Shova, Children’s Home of Jefferson County

Molly Smith, Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County

Sabrina Starr, The JRC Foundation

Elizabeth Testani, Samaritan Health System

Matthew Tucker, Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce

Eric Tupper, AmeriCu

The Class of 2023 will be facilitated by Professional Life Coach Devan Robinson. Participants will explore mission development, goal setting and planning, self-discovery, self-awareness and strength development.

Additionally this year, participant Lauren Eggleston of Save The River was awarded a full tuition scholarship through the Maxine Quigg Women in Business Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

This year’s Jefferson Leadership Insititute will begin on September 23 with a Kick-off Dinner and Presentation. All current students, families, alumni and colleagues are invited to join.

Tickets are available on the Greater Watertown- North Country Chamber of Commerce website.