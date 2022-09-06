WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Jefferson Leadership Institute is back.
JLI is a leadership and development program established over 30 years ago to immerse participants in community issues through twelve sessions from September to June.
This program was put on a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, but now is welcoming 20 new students to the JLI Class of 2023.
This includes emerging leaders from several different industries including:
- Lauren Eggleston, Save the River
- Megan Badour, Children’s Home of Jefferson County
- Corinne Barber, Planned Parenthood
- Jordana Beum, New York Air Brake
- Patrick Calli, Samaritan Health System
- Marisa Clark, Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C.
- Kraig Everard, Northern New York Community Foundation
- Cathy Fahsel, PAIO – U.S. Army Garrison
- Meredith Griffin, City of Watertown
- Delaney Keppner, WWTI ABC50 / The North Country’s CW
- Sarah Millard, Neighbors of Watertown
- Michael Myers, Taste NY / Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County
- Mark Prasuhn, WPBS-TV
- Alexander Scheg, Watertown Family YMCA
- Melissa Shova, Children’s Home of Jefferson County
- Molly Smith, Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County
- Sabrina Starr, The JRC Foundation
- Elizabeth Testani, Samaritan Health System
- Matthew Tucker, Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce
- Eric Tupper, AmeriCu
The Class of 2023 will be facilitated by Professional Life Coach Devan Robinson. Participants will explore mission development, goal setting and planning, self-discovery, self-awareness and strength development.
Additionally this year, participant Lauren Eggleston of Save The River was awarded a full tuition scholarship through the Maxine Quigg Women in Business Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
This year’s Jefferson Leadership Insititute will begin on September 23 with a Kick-off Dinner and Presentation. All current students, families, alumni and colleagues are invited to join.
Tickets are available on the Greater Watertown- North Country Chamber of Commerce website.