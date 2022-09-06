WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Jefferson Leadership Institute is back.

JLI is a leadership and development program established over 30 years ago to immerse participants in community issues through twelve sessions from September to June.

This program was put on a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, but now is welcoming 20 new students to the JLI Class of 2023.

This includes emerging leaders from several different industries including:

  • Lauren Eggleston, Save the River
  • Megan Badour, Children’s Home of Jefferson County
  • Corinne Barber, Planned Parenthood
  • Jordana Beum, New York Air Brake
  • Patrick Calli, Samaritan Health System
  • Marisa Clark, Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C.
  • Kraig Everard, Northern New York Community Foundation
  • Cathy Fahsel, PAIO – U.S. Army Garrison
  • Meredith Griffin, City of Watertown
  • Delaney Keppner, WWTI ABC50 / The North Country’s CW
  • Sarah Millard, Neighbors of Watertown
  • Michael Myers, Taste NY / Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County
  • Mark Prasuhn, WPBS-TV
  • Alexander Scheg, Watertown Family YMCA
  • Melissa Shova, Children’s Home of Jefferson County
  • Molly Smith, Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County
  • Sabrina Starr, The JRC Foundation
  • Elizabeth Testani, Samaritan Health System
  • Matthew Tucker, Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce
  • Eric Tupper, AmeriCu

The Class of 2023 will be facilitated by Professional Life Coach Devan Robinson. Participants will explore mission development, goal setting and planning, self-discovery, self-awareness and strength development.

Additionally this year, participant Lauren Eggleston of Save The River was awarded a full tuition scholarship through the Maxine Quigg Women in Business Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

This year’s Jefferson Leadership Insititute will begin on September 23 with a Kick-off Dinner and Presentation. All current students, families, alumni and colleagues are invited to join.

Tickets are available on the Greater Watertown- North Country Chamber of Commerce website.