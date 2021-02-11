Jefferson-Lewis BOCES announce newest adult practical nursing program graduates

Nursing graduate Amber Howland recites the Florence Nightingale Pledge.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local students are being celebrated for their recent graduation from the BOCES adult practical nursing program.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES announced the most recent graduates of the Adult Practical Nursing program. Nine graduates Jefferson and Lewis counties make up the latest class.

All graduates were celebrated at a commencement ceremony at the Watertown campus on January 29, 2021. BOCES stated that COVID-19 guidelines were followed as it was livestreamed for family and friends, and all students were required to wear a mask.

At the ceremony, all graduates took part in a ceremonial pinning and the reciting of the Florence Nightingale Pledge. BOCES shared that this pledge is traditionally recited by nursing graduates in ceremonies across the country.

  • Nursing graduate Megan Couillard recites her valedictorian speech during the ceremony
  • Graduate Chelsea Kurtz receives her nursing pin from Nursing Instructor Regina Elliot, RN. 
  • Nursing graduate Johanna Perez speaks virtually to her grandmother

The following students make up the newest BOCES Adult Practical Nursing graduating class:

  • Valedictorian: Megan Couillard, Watertown
  • Salutatorian: Amber Howland, Deferiet
  • Larry Barry, Redwood
  • Tricia Boland, Hammond
  • Chelsea Kurtz, Lorraine
  • Johanna Perez, Black River
  • Rhoda Ricks, Watertown
  • Katlynn Santamour, Carthage
  • Cassandra Smith, Clayton

The Practical Nursing program at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES is offered through the Adult Education Department.

