Jefferson-Lewis BOCES announce newest adult practical nursing program graduates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local students are being celebrated for their recent graduation from the BOCES adult practical nursing program.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES announced the most recent graduates of the Adult Practical Nursing program. Nine graduates Jefferson and Lewis counties make up the latest class.

All graduates were celebrated at a commencement ceremony at the Watertown campus on January 29, 2021. BOCES stated that COVID-19 guidelines were followed as it was livestreamed for family and friends, and all students were required to wear a mask.

At the ceremony, all graduates took part in a ceremonial pinning and the reciting of the Florence Nightingale Pledge. BOCES shared that this pledge is traditionally recited by nursing graduates in ceremonies across the country.

Nursing graduate Megan Couillard recites her valedictorian speech during the ceremony

Graduate Chelsea Kurtz receives her nursing pin from Nursing Instructor Regina Elliot, RN.

Nursing graduate Johanna Perez speaks virtually to her grandmother

The following students make up the newest BOCES Adult Practical Nursing graduating class:

Valedictorian: Megan Couillard, Watertown

Megan Couillard, Watertown Salutatorian: Amber Howland, Deferiet

Amber Howland, Deferiet Larry Barry, Redwood

Tricia Boland, Hammond

Chelsea Kurtz, Lorraine

Johanna Perez, Black River

Rhoda Ricks, Watertown

Katlynn Santamour, Carthage

Cassandra Smith, Clayton

The Practical Nursing program at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES is offered through the Adult Education Department.