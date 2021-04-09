Jefferson-Lewis BOCES announce ‘Student of the Quarter’ at multiple technical centers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jeffrson- Lewis BOCES has announced its ‘student of the quarter’ at two technical centers in the North Country.
According to BOCES Administration, every quarter of the school year, the faculty at both the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center and Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center recommend a student from their program for the “Student of the Quarter” award.
Nominations for this recognition are based on high academic achievement, effort, citizenship, vast improvement or positive influence on the class.
The following North Country students were recognized as student of the quarter for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center, Watertown, NY
- Joshua Biggs: Architecture, Engineering & 3D Design 2, Belleville Henderson
- Emily Sholett: Cosmetology 1, Sackets Harbor
- Marissa Jones: Criminal Justice 1, Indian River
- Alexis Belden: Criminal Justice 2, South Jefferson
- Atticus Munson: Culinary Arts-Baking, General Brown
- Ashley LaMarche: Early Childhood Education 2, General Brown
- Matthew Mountz: Electrical Wiring Technology 1, Indian River
- Ashton Billman: Electronic & Computer Technology 1, Belleville Henderson
- Thomas Slate: Heavy Equipment 2, South Jefferson
- Dustin Beach: Hospitality Services 2, Watertown
- Alaynah Bowman: New Vision Health-Ms. Denney, Watertown
- Lacey Ewald: Nursing Assistant, Belleville Henderson
- Jason Hubbard: Plumbing/HVAC 1, Carthage
- Jenee Slate: Pre-Tech Academy, Indian River
- Sherie Jones: Veterinary Practices 1, LaFargeville
- Cyler Churchill: Welding 1, Thousand Islands
Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield, NY
- Haily Walters: Auto Body Technology 2, South Lewis
- Tayte Deom: Automotive Technology 1, Copenhagen
- Samuel Farnham Jr.: Carpentry 1, Lowville
- Mackenzie Larrivey: Cosmetology 2, Adirondack
- Onnika Wood: Criminal Justice 1, Copenhagen
- Kendra Widrick: Culinary Arts 1 – Baking, River Valley
- Alissa Cornell: Early Childhood Education 2, Lowville
- Jordan Metheney: Electrical Wiring Technology 2, Copenhagen
- Anthony McLean: Engineering & Design – Full Day, Copenhagen
- Ryan Brown: Environmental Conservation & Forestry 1, Beaver River
- Brandon Atwood: Gas/Diesel Mechanics 1, Beaver River
- McKenzie McLane: Medical Careers, Copenhagen
- Rianna Yelton: Nursing Assistant, Adirondack
- Zachary Natividad: Transitions AM, Lowville
- Kiana Martin: Veterinary Practices 2, Adirondack
- Savanna Elliott, Visual Communications 2, South Lewis