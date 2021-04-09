Jefferson-Lewis BOCES announce ‘Student of the Quarter’ at multiple technical centers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jeffrson- Lewis BOCES has announced its ‘student of the quarter’ at two technical centers in the North Country.

According to BOCES Administration, every quarter of the school year, the faculty at both the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center and Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center recommend a student from their program for the “Student of the Quarter” award.

Nominations for this recognition are based on high academic achievement, effort, citizenship, vast improvement or positive influence on the class.

The following North Country students were recognized as student of the quarter for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center, Watertown, NY

Joshua Biggs: Architecture, Engineering & 3D Design 2, Belleville Henderson

Emily Sholett: Cosmetology 1, Sackets Harbor

Marissa Jones: Criminal Justice 1, Indian River

Alexis Belden: Criminal Justice 2, South Jefferson

Atticus Munson: Culinary Arts-Baking, General Brown

Ashley LaMarche: Early Childhood Education 2, General Brown

Matthew Mountz: Electrical Wiring Technology 1, Indian River

Ashton Billman: Electronic & Computer Technology 1, Belleville Henderson

Thomas Slate: Heavy Equipment 2, South Jefferson

Dustin Beach: Hospitality Services 2, Watertown

Alaynah Bowman: New Vision Health-Ms. Denney, Watertown

Lacey Ewald: Nursing Assistant, Belleville Henderson

Jason Hubbard: Plumbing/HVAC 1, Carthage

Jenee Slate: Pre-Tech Academy, Indian River

Sherie Jones: Veterinary Practices 1, LaFargeville

Cyler Churchill: Welding 1, Thousand Islands

Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield, NY