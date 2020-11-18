Jefferson-Lewis BOCES announce students of the quarter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local students are being recognized for their academic merit for the first few months of the 2020-2021 school year.

Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES Technical Centers have awarded their “BOCES Students of the Quarter.” According to BOCES, these students are nominated for this award based on high academic achievement, effort, citizenship, improvements or positive influences on ones class.

Each student recognized receives a certificate and their picture is on display in the lobby of their respective Technical Center.

The following students are being awarded as first quarter recipients at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center and the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center.

Howard G. Sackett Technical Center

Gerald Flatt Jr. Auto Body Technology 2 (Adult)

Collin Hulbert Automotive Technology 2 (Lowville)

Elijah Flansburg Carpentry 1 (Lowville)

Anna Spaulding Cosmetology 2 (Copenhagen)

Sarah Roser Criminal Justice 1 (South Lewis)

Morgan Kogut Culinary Arts 1 – Baking (South Lewis)

Laura Metzler Early Childhood Education 2 (Beaver River)

Connor Waryasz Electrical Wiring Technology 2 (Lowville)

David Duel II Engineering & Design 1 (Beaver River)

Michael Madore Environmental Conservation & Forestry 1 (Lowville)

Timothy Boliver Gas/Diesel Mechanics 2 (Beaver River)

Rosemarie Murphy Medical Careers (Lowville)

Makayla Norrs Nursing Assistant (Adirondack)

Travis Roberts Transitions AM (Lowville)

Rachel Streeter Veterinary Practices 1 (Beaver River)

Robert Tyler Visual Communications 1 (Adirondack)

Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center

Marcus Boone Automotive Technology 2 (Watertown)

Alex Fansler Cosmetology 1 (Alexandria)

Sarah Place Cosmetology 2 (South Jefferson)

Laney Johnston Criminal Justice 1 (Thousand Islands)

Landon Shedrick Criminal Justice 2 (South Jefferson)

Madison Raap Culinary Arts-Baking (Indian River)

Daniel Rogers Electrical Wiring Technology 1 (Sackets Harbor)

Nolan Vogt Heavy Equipment 1 (Copenhagen)

Jade Adams Hospitality Services 2 (Lyme)

Brayden Billman Medical Assisting (Belleville Henderson)

Kaylah Branch Medical Career-Ms. Denney (Carthage)

Zalena Davis Nursing Assistant (Thousand Islands)

Zackery Rogers Pre-Tech Academy (Watertown)

Alyssa Shatraw Veterinary Practices 2 (Watertown)

Sean Patterson Welding 1 (Indian River)

