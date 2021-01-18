Jefferson-Lewis BOCES confirms COVID-19 cases at Lewis County campuses

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has confirmed new COVID-19 cases across campuses.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES administration alerted the community over the weekend of new COVID-19 cases.

According to administration, on January 16, a student at the Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield, NY tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, on January 17, a student who attends both the Boak Education Center and Sackett Technical Center tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES confirmed that they are currently working with Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Those identified as close contacts to any positive COVID-19 case will be notified by Public Health.